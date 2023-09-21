Hotfix 0.30.1 Released

Greetings everyone,

We hope that most of you have had a chance to explore our latest update and that you've enjoyed it!

Just a quick note to let you know that we've implemented a hotfix to address some of the reported issues. You can find all the details in the changelog below.

As always, we appreciate your patience and thank you for bringing the bugs to our attention.

Vehicles

Bruckell Bastion Made trunk opening more reliable

ETK K-Series Fixed wrong stalk orientation

Gavril Bluebuck Fixed automatic console shifters wrong animation

Gavril D-Series Fixed deformation on RL extended cab door

Hirochi Aurata Fixed typo in Sport (CVT) variant descirption Fixed mud tire rotation

Ibishu Covet Fixed rear bumper trim name Removed wrong file that made it look like there was an extra configuration in selector

Ibishu Pessima (1996-2000) Fixed simple traffic trunk piece missing

Trailers Tilt Deck: fixed incorrect behavior of wheel offset variables



Levels

West Coast, USA Deleted several stretching decalroads Fixed the workshop building to previous state Fixed collision in steel factory underground area Fixed grabby colmesh on island parking lot



Launcher

Support ID tool: fixed an issue that was blocking submission of logs

UI

Fixed setting a route to a Quicktravel point on the map screen causing errors

Career Mode

Fixed career saves breaking if you reached level 2 of the specialized branch

Fixed ability to add or remove parts from vehicles from the part inventory

Implemented a possible fix for the disappearing menus (for example the computer screen)

Game Engine

Screenshot Creator: fixed image format settings being ignored and using PNG all the time

AI & Traffic

Steam Deck: Adjusted default amount of traffic to avoid low frame rate issues

Virtual Reality

Fixed inability to activate VR due to Steam skipping our launcher (hiding the button to use Vulkan renderer, which is required for VR). BeamNG.drive will now detect this situation and automatically force Vulkan mode to be used

Fixed the Options → Display → VR → Center button not reacting to clicks

Fixed the Ctrl+Num5 VR centering binding sometimes not reacting if a menu was active

World Editor