Hotfix 0.30.1 Released

Vehicles
-
Bruckell Bastion
- Made trunk opening more reliable
-
ETK K-Series
- Fixed wrong stalk orientation
-
Gavril Bluebuck
- Fixed automatic console shifters wrong animation
-
Gavril D-Series
- Fixed deformation on RL extended cab door
-
Hirochi Aurata
- Fixed typo in Sport (CVT) variant descirption
- Fixed mud tire rotation
-
Ibishu Covet
- Fixed rear bumper trim name
- Removed wrong file that made it look like there was an extra configuration in selector
-
Ibishu Pessima (1996-2000)
- Fixed simple traffic trunk piece missing
-
Trailers
- Tilt Deck: fixed incorrect behavior of wheel offset variables
Levels
- West Coast, USA
- Deleted several stretching decalroads
- Fixed the workshop building to previous state
- Fixed collision in steel factory underground area
- Fixed grabby colmesh on island parking lot
Launcher
- Support ID tool: fixed an issue that was blocking submission of logs
UI
- Fixed setting a route to a Quicktravel point on the map screen causing errors
Career Mode
- Fixed career saves breaking if you reached level 2 of the specialized branch
- Fixed ability to add or remove parts from vehicles from the part inventory
- Implemented a possible fix for the disappearing menus (for example the computer screen)
Game Engine
- Screenshot Creator: fixed image format settings being ignored and using PNG all the time
AI & Traffic
- Steam Deck: Adjusted default amount of traffic to avoid low frame rate issues
Virtual Reality
- Fixed inability to activate VR due to Steam skipping our launcher (hiding the button to use Vulkan renderer, which is required for VR). BeamNG.drive will now detect this situation and automatically force Vulkan mode to be used
- Fixed the Options → Display → VR → Center button not reacting to clicks
- Fixed the Ctrl+Num5 VR centering binding sometimes not reacting if a menu was active
World Editor
- Fixed an issue with ScriptAI Editor that was leaking into ScriptAI Manager tool
