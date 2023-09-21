Release 2023.09.11.5

Highlights

30 new trainee and easy missions

Improved matchmaking through quickplay: You now have a higher chance of finding a multiplayer game and will not be automatically sent into a solo shift anymore. We’ve also added a timer for the estimated matchmaking time.

Balancing adjustments to the XP-curve: Beginner players now need more XP for a level-up so they have more time in lower difficulties to gain experience and earn coins and upgrade cards to be better prepared for higher difficulties.

Player profile improvements: You can now show off your units in a unit showcase and see other players’ profiles. You are also now shown a preview of the next level-up reward.

Fixed bugs regarding left over medical objectives which could not be resolved

Fixed bug regarding an empty operation map

Various fixes based on received crash dumps via the crash report dialog

Thank you for providing us with feedback by sending crash dumps via the crash report dialog and writing bug tickets on Discord. If you found new bugs or if your reported bug still exists, feel free to continue using Discord to get in touch with us.