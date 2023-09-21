Celestial Project v4.1 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230921

Share · View all patches · Build 12244525 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

v4.1 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230921

New: Store display countdown

New: HP recovery animation effect for characters in the map interface

Optimization: Slightly delay the difficulty rising time in the early and mid-term

Fix: Store error shows that purchased

Fixed: some English text

Commander, your positive feedback is very important to us!

Future updates of "Celestial Project" will focus on the dialogue between commanders and special forces members, as well as the story of the world

