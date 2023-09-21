Celestial Project v4.1 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230921

v4.1 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230921
- New: Store display countdown
- New: HP recovery animation effect for characters in the map interface
- Optimization: Slightly delay the difficulty rising time in the early and mid-term
- Fix: Store error shows that purchased
- Fixed: some English text
