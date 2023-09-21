Celestial Project v4.1 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230921

 Skip to content

Celestial Project update for 21 September 2023

  • New: Store display countdown
  • New: HP recovery animation effect for characters in the map interface
  • Optimization: Slightly delay the difficulty rising time in the early and mid-term
  • Fix: Store error shows that purchased
  • Fixed: some English text

//========================================

Commander, your positive feedback is very important to us!

Future updates of "Celestial Project" will focus on the dialogue between commanders and special forces members, as well as the story of the world

//========================================

Celestial Project QQ Group
Celestial Project BiliBili
Celestial Project Weibo
Celestial Project Discord

