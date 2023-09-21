 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 21 September 2023

Version 1.31

Share · View all patches · Build 12244450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various fixes after player feedback.
Now the book you need to retrieve in the Thieves' Guild recruitment quest, if Phillip didn't survive the first game, will be in Ark's room instead of Har'Ravina's.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1843471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link