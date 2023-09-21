Various fixes after player feedback.
Now the book you need to retrieve in the Thieves' Guild recruitment quest, if Phillip didn't survive the first game, will be in Ark's room instead of Har'Ravina's.
Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 21 September 2023
Version 1.31
