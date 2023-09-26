3.9.2 Patch Released

Hello all,

The latest minor patch for Stellaris is ready and released, fixing a number of issues and further balancing the new mechanics.

We're also planning a follow-up 3.9.3 patch for mid to late October, which will include some of the issues brought up during the Open Beta that require new text, more fixes that did not meet the 3.9.2 deadline, and a handful of other improvements.

Please find the patch notes below.

STELLARIS 3.9.2 PATCH NOTES

############################################################​

#################### VERSION 3.9.2 ######################​

############################################################​

Balance

Pre-FTL empires now have reduced technological development before the mid-game year.

Catalytic empires can now build bio-reactors.

Bugfix

Anomalies that reward Scientist Expertise traits now apply those traits to the Cognitive Node for gestalt empires.

Blocked empires without the Scientific Method technology from constructing research districts.

Federations End should no longer spawn empty habitats if the pre-FTL slider is set to 0

Fix a CTD when loading a save containing an invalid species archetype

Fix for wrong value for evasion in ship design.

Fixed being able to build multiple gaia seeders on a single planet.

Fixed Fallen Empires not triggering their monthly random events

Fixed pre-ftl civilizations that naturally progressed to the Early Space Age being unable to become space faring.

Fixed Secrets of the ... no longer granting Expertise traits.

Fixed stage 4 gaia seeders being buildable, but immediately destroyed by non-Idyllic Bloom empires.

Fixed the Colonial Remains deposits not spawning for the Remnants origin in some cases.

Fixed the Patron achievement not firing.

Fixed the Prethoryn getting stuck because their starting system contains an FTL inhibitor that prevents them from expanding

Fixed the Surveyor not spawning resources in some cases.

Gardening Drones will no longer have an unlocalized string.

Habitat Central Complexes constructed around stars should now be placed further away, so they no longer clip into the star.

Industrial designation is now only available on habitats for gestalt empires, if they use consumer goods.

Merc enclaves now inherit their shipset from their creator.

Paradisiacal Habitat modifiers in Ithome's Gate no longer use placeholder icons.

Restored -25% penalty if the government doesn't have a head of research.

Set a manual planet size for the Toxic God star asset, as it otherwise counts the large visual effects as part of the planet.

The Crystal Splitter will now hopefully stop blowing up Fruitful Partnership colonies

The spiritualist fallen empire will now wake up if you eat their holy worlds.

The knights will no longer try to quest if you pacify their habitat.

Performance

Removed MTTH from anomaly.6710, bane of ship events, horror of designers

Removed MTTH from assorted fallen_empire_tasks events

Removed MTTH from communications_spread.1 and communications_spread.3

Removed MTTH from crime.1, crime.40 and crime.41, plus added pre-triggers to all crime-events

Removed MTTH from fallen_empires.1, fallen_empires.3, fallen_empires.10, fallen_empires.11

Removed MTTH from leviathans.660 and leviathans.662

Removed MTTH from pop.1-13, madness that should have never existed

Removed MTTH from random caravaneer events (cara.4000-4050)

Removed MTTH from refugees.5, scourge of the game, destroyer of performance

Removed MTTH from the Migrating Forests event chain (colony.1 to colony.12)

Removed MTTH from the Orbital Debris event chain (colony.171 and colony.171)

UI

Added new main menu gradient

Modding

Added researchers_add.txt and archaeoengineers_add.txt inline scripts for buildings.

Added chemist_add.txt, factory_add.txt, foundry_add.txt, refiner_add.txt and translucer_add.txt inline script for buildings.

**Please note that save file compatibility between versions is not guaranteed.

If you have an important game going, please back up the save file before trying to load the save in the new version. You can roll back to a prior version by right-clicking on Stellaris in your library -> Properties -> Betas -> choose the desired version from the drop-down.

If you experience crashing or other issues, first disable all mods and start a new save. If the issue persists, please report it on the Bug Report forums.**