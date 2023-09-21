New Battle Pass Season 5 Event!

Mercenaries!

New Battle Pass Season 5: SAS is open today!

We've prepared a limited-time wonderful promotion to celebrate the New Battle Pass opening.

1. Battle Pass Season 5: SAS Welcome Event!

First of all, we've prepared a wonderful coupon with the new update!

Click the coupon icon on the top right of the game lobby and type:

QTLWMSVKDLQM

[Reward]

Titanium Box (Season 5) x 1

*The Titanium Box contains seasonal item skins from all seasons.

The skins contained in this box are not obtainable elsewhere.

[Coupon Open Schedule]

Time(UTC): 2023. 09. 21, 09: 00 AM ~ 2023. 09. 22, 10: 00 AM

2. Battle Pass Season 5 Boost Event!

This Season we've extended the max level to Level 80. You will receive more rewards through this Battle Pass Season 5.

If you reach the Battle Pass level 8, and receive ML SC5 SAS, you will have 10 Premium Boxes!



[Event Schedule]

2023. 09. 21, 08: 00 AM ~ 2023. 09. 25. 00:00 AM(UTC)

- All rewards from the event will be distributed within 3 business days after the event concludes

3. Battle Pass Season 5 Season Skin Event!

If you purchase a Battle Pass (1,600 Medals) during the below schedule, you'll receive you will receive another AF-90 SAS skin *1. This reward will help you reach the maximum level of the Weapon Customization System- AF-90 SAS!

[AF-90 SAS]



This exclusive bonus offer is only available for two days after our update, so be sure to take advantage of it while you can!

[Event Schedule]

2023. 09. 21, 08: 00 AM ~ 2023. 09. 22. 14:59 PM(UTC)

- All rewards from the event will be distributed within 3 business days after the event concludes

-Weapon Customization Premium Skin:

[M1903 Steel Shark]



Euro Capsule:

[SA-12 LU1337]



[Open Schedule]

2023. 09. 21, 08: 00 AM ~ Until Further Notice

*Desert Eagle Black Edition, Sledge Panthera, MK.3A2 Do Not Drink will be open in Euro Capsules after the update.

Thank you.

Sincerely

A.V.A Global Operation Team