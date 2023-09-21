Firebug & Defiler join the fight!

Dear Silica community,

Today's update brings the remaining 2 alien air units to the Arena game mode, which means you can now test the complete squadron.

We've also added controller support for all units, an improved free-fly camera, and basic alien air AI. If you want to see the whole list of fixes and changes, check out the full changelog below.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the 2 new air units, we hope you enjoy them!

See you in the skies of Baltarus!

Full Changelog: