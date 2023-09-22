 Skip to content

VZX Player update for 22 September 2023

VZX Player v0.9.5.1 Patch Release

Bug fixes:

  • Particles in "Space Spectrum" didn't render properly.

If this version causes problems for you, you can go back to a number of previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

