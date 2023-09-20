 Skip to content

Town of Salem 2 update for 20 September 2023

Patch R.1.0.31 - 9/20/2023

Patch R.1.0.31 - 9/20/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch is coming in hot!

Improvements
• Rapid Mode will activate even if one of the two remaining players is knighted now
• Interactable decoration items in the shop can now be previewed
• The shop can now be opened by players without the deed to the town. These players will now be able to access redeem codes, creator codes, and unlock the full version from the shop.
• If the steam purchasing overlay fails to open, a dialog in game now explains that the game may need to be restarted.
• Ranked Practice now requires 10 games played
• Added new keyword for Unique. This explains what a unique role is, and lists all the Unique roles.

Bug Fixes
• Cauldron items now added to your inventory without you needing to relog.
• Fixed a grammar error in the Silence keyword.
• Fixed a runtime exception in the Personalize screen.

