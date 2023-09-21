Widescreen users were unable to reach all parts of the main menu. Now the camera rotates when the cursor is at the edge of the screen in this case. During the match, the menu size is adjusted.
No Fair Play update for 21 September 2023
Wide Screen Support (v1.02)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
