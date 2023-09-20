AMA and Gathering Event with Jay!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention all Skyfarers!

We're thrilled to invite you to a Countdown Party and an exciting Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session in anticipation of the launch of Airship Kingdoms Adrift.

The launch is scheduled for September 21, 2023 12:00 PM EST, and we can't wait to share this moment with you.

The AMA will be held on the voice channel of our official Discord server So, mark your calendar and don’t forget to join the AMA to ask your questions and get answers directly from Jay in real-time.

Importantly, we have special events lined up for the week of the release, and we'd want to provide a sneak peak:

Explore #devlog and Beta Zone: You can now explore our #devlog and the Beta Zone. Simply grab the @Spoiler Tolerance role from the server joining steps to access these areas.



Skyfarer Points Redemption: Earned Skyfarer points? You can now redeem them for fantastic rewards using the ⁠📧︱support-ticket channel. Rewards will be send out in waves. You have to claim it on September 21, 2023 7:00 AM EST if you want the keys for the launch. Otherwise, another round would be October 2, 2023 7:00 AM EST the first day of the month.

Important Note!

The release of Revolution Industry's first game "Airship: Kingdoms Adift" is taking place on 21st September 2023.

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift will be available at $29.99, it will come with the release date discount of 20%. (The discount may go off in a day or a week, still subjected to further decisions)

From the launch until early January 2024, we are planning for Airship: Kingdoms Adrift to continue production with heavy support from the dev team to fix players’ issues and continue adding content. The general support would continue afterward beyond the completion of the game.

We look forward to seeing you there and answering all of your burning questions about Airship: Kingdoms Adrift!

Join our Discord server:

https://discord.com/invite/BVcgwY6AM4