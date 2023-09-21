Patch 1.2.6 is ready for downloading!

We have released Patch 1.2.6 for everyone to download and install. Please update your game and let us know if you continue to experience any further issues. We appreciate your patience! :)
Bug Fixes / Changes
Major Fixes:
- Fixed a memory leak crash that could happen while the game is paused.
- Reduced memory usage on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to reduce out of memory crashes.
Bug Fixes:
- Clients will no longer randomly have a very dark exterior or a very bright interior after respawning.
Changed files in this update