Grounded update for 21 September 2023

Patch 1.2.6 is ready for downloading!

Patch 1.2.6 · Build 12236153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released Patch 1.2.6 for everyone to download and install. Please update your game and let us know if you continue to experience any further issues. We appreciate your patience! :)

Bug Fixes / Changes
Major Fixes:

  • Fixed a memory leak crash that could happen while the game is paused.
  • Reduced memory usage on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to reduce out of memory crashes.

Bug Fixes:

  • Clients will no longer randomly have a very dark exterior or a very bright interior after respawning.

