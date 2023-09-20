 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 20 September 2023

Patch notes 20/09/2023 13:43

Share · View all patches · Build 12235625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All changes & fixes are applicable to both new and existing save games, unless stated otherwise.

  • Button to delete current profile save data.
  • Button to go back to main menu.
  • Adjustments to detection threshold during SSH session
  • More text files with content, and more content for the files
  • Fix: For missions with targets to read a file, downloading a file and reading/opening it locally should also complete an objective. [ONLY NEW MISSIONS]
  • Fix: For missions with targets to read a file, when file is deleted the mission will fail [ONLY NEW MISSIONS]
  • Fix: email missions automatically completed
  • Fix: activate tool which was downloaded but not activated and could not be purchased again
  • Fix: terminal fix. When closed during some commands processing (e.g. networkAnalyzer), after reopen of terminal it would not work until game was restarted
  • Fix: fix random generated mission issues when player is stuck, mission is validated against players tools and money to determine if possible to complete

