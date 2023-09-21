EVOLINGS IS OUT NOW! 🍬

Lil Guy Enthusiasts, listen up 📣

We're so excited to bring you EVOLINGS! Now live on Steam!!

Embark on a captivating journey in Evolings! This minimalistic turn-based roguelike lets you face hordes of evil monsters by recruiting a team of deadly yet cute creatures. With challenges and a unique experience in each playthrough, Evolings offers a captivating fusion of strategy and charm.

You've been such a wonderful community through this game's development, and we're so happy to finally give this game to you all. Tell us all about the Evolings you find, the secrets you unlock and the bosses you beat! ✨

Launch Trailer here 👇



Buy Evolings here 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2281820/Evolings/