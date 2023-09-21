 Skip to content

负罪者：方石 update for 21 September 2023

"Guilty: Ashlar" is coming soon!

"Sinners: Stone of Fate" is coming soon!

Hello everyone! Our first official game, "Sinners: Stone of Fate," is now live! This is an adventure and
puzzle-solving single-player role-playing game where players will embark on a journey in a dark and fantastical world to uncover its secrets. The game's core gameplay revolves around grid-based exploration, interactive events, and straightforward combat mechanics. The overall atmosphere of the game is set in a dark style, and it can be easily operated using just a mouse.

If you have any feedback or suggestions about the game, please feel free to leave a comment or join our QQ group: 342110943.

Due to our limited resources, we will continue to optimize and fix any reported bugs in the future. Additionally, we are considering translating and localizing the game. Thank you for your support!

