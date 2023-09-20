 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 20 September 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 12233211

Bug Fixes
  • Undo did not work after creating a wall and joining it to an existing wall.
  • Floor and Ceiling did not auto-update for rooms with only 1 wall remaining
  • Crash when creating a custom design with a selection that includes fixtures

Changed files in this update

  • Loading history…
