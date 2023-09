Share · View all patches · Build 12230878 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 00:26:40 UTC by Wendy

Addressed an issue that was allowing players to access console commands and have potentially game breaking consequences.

2, Changed the orientation of the in game menu from the wrist to the pointer finger.

3, In preparation for the Map SDK upgrade we have pushed new navigation features for the “Portal” section of the menu.