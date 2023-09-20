MythForce Setpiece Hotfix Now LIVE 🔥

Hotfix 1.0.2.2 Patch Notes

Setpiece Hotfix

Greetings, friends! Project Director Luke here. Hot on the heels of Friday’s hotfix, we have another small one for you today.

After we deployed last Friday's fix to PC, some players reported that the final encounters we had attempted to fix in Episodes 4 and 9 are still not working for them. Thanks to a group of players on our Discord who let me ride along in their game, we got to the bottom of the issue.

It appears that disabling barks via the toggle in the options menu also disabled all character banter dialogue, which made some of the narrative events unable to progress, stopping the encounter altogether. We’ve altered the toggle not to disable narrative-event dialogue, so anyone who’s been blocked at Episode 4 or at the Deadalus final battle should now be able to play through normally.

Issues Addressed in Hotfix 1.0.2.2

Encounters

We applied a new fix that addresses the issue of story encounters at the end of Episodes 4 and 9 failing to progress if barks were not enabled via the "Enable Barks" toggle in the options menu.

Narrative

The “Enable Barks” toggle now affects only barks, as intended—character banter and story dialogue are no longer affected by the toggle. It is still possible to mute voice by using the slider in the audio tab of Options.

This fix, as well as those from Hotfix 1.0.2.1 and some remaining quality-of-life features from the 1.0.2.0 version will be submitted to console first-parties soon. It will take up to a couple of weeks before the patches land on consoles, but they are on their way.

We will continue to look at issues as they crop up, but we are now focused on a more comprehensive next patch, introducing some larger quality-of-life features with an additional focus on stability and addressing the more complicated issues you’ve been sending our way.

Thank you again for playing, and stay tuned for more!