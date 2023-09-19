Patch 1.0.8

Hello Cleaners!

We are still working on announced changes (saving progress in the middle of a mission, optimization, and so on). In the meantime we decided to fix most frequently reported bugs.

List of changes:

Added an option to change crouch and sprint to toggle

Slides are now slippery

Fixed the problem with "lagging" vacuum cleaner

Fixed some issues with saving and loading the game - temporary solution resolving found bugs, based on the old system, the midmission saves are still work in progress

Moved the towels on School Pool

Moved the trash bins on Aquapark

Fixed the issue with glitching newspaper on Aquapark

Fixed some translations

The next update will be released around the end of this month and another, containing lots of new content, in the middle of October, so stay tuned!

Check our road map!



Your feedback is the most important for us.

Cheers,

Dev Team