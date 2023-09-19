 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 19 September 2023

Patch 1.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Cleaners!

We are still working on announced changes (saving progress in the middle of a mission, optimization, and so on). In the meantime we decided to fix most frequently reported bugs.

List of changes:

  • Added an option to change crouch and sprint to toggle
  • Slides are now slippery
  • Fixed the problem with "lagging" vacuum cleaner
  • Fixed some issues with saving and loading the game - temporary solution resolving found bugs, based on the old system, the midmission saves are still work in progress
  • Moved the towels on School Pool
  • Moved the trash bins on Aquapark
  • Fixed the issue with glitching newspaper on Aquapark
  • Fixed some translations

The next update will be released around the end of this month and another, containing lots of new content, in the middle of October, so stay tuned!

Check our road map!

Your feedback is the most important for us.

Cheers,
Dev Team

