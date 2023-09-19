Void Stranger - Ver 1.0.3 Patch notes

Void Stranger ver 1.0.3 is now live!

These latest patch notes hold some heavy spoilers so be warned if you're just starting your journey.

Thank you all for your bug reports and continued support!

BUGFIXES:

If the game's assigned audio device is disconnected during play, characters' idle animations no longer freeze for eternity.

[spoiler]Fixed a bug during the chase scene where killing the treasure hunter prematurely would keep playing the chase theme. Now music returns to normal if the player reacquires their staff before the end of the sequence.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed some abnormal behaviour while using Void Wings during a certain boss battle, baby.[/spoiler]

MISC: