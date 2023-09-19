Void Stranger - Ver 1.0.3 Patch notes

Void Stranger ver 1.0.3 is now live!
These latest patch notes hold some heavy spoilers so be warned if you're just starting your journey.
Thank you all for your bug reports and continued support!
BUGFIXES:
- If the game's assigned audio device is disconnected during play, characters' idle animations no longer freeze for eternity.
- [spoiler]Fixed a bug during the chase scene where killing the treasure hunter prematurely would keep playing the chase theme. Now music returns to normal if the player reacquires their staff before the end of the sequence.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Fixed some abnormal behaviour while using Void Wings during a certain boss battle, baby.[/spoiler]
MISC:
- [spoiler]Increased input leniency on 0stRanger's melee attack.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Made some adjustments/balancing to 0stRanger mode's scoring system.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added a version number to new 0stRanger hiscore entries.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]0stRanger hiscores can now be reseted at the mode's title screen by holding PAUSE button, inputting Up Up Down Down Left Right Left Right and then releasing PAUSE.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]If the player tries to enter a blank brand at the title screen while any of the Special Brands are active, the confirmation message changes.[/spoiler]
- Several typos and visual glitches have been fixed.
Changed files in this update