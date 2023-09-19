Greetings, Sugar Shack Community

We want to express our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support since the release of Sugar Shack. Your feedback has been invaluable, and we've been hard at work addressing the issues and making your gaming experience even sweeter.

With Patch 1.0.2, we've poured our hearts and souls into rectifying the issues you've brought to our attention. We've focused on enhancing your quality of life in the game and squashing a range of bugs and glitches you have reported.

So without further ado here is a rundown of Patch 1.02

We have fixed a memory leak that could freeze Steam Decks and PC

NPC/Quest Fixes

Fixed Quest with Admiral Walker not showing up when fishing. If you missed the Admiral in your current save game, he will find you instead!

Fixed Devil’s disappearance in multiple quests.

Fixed an issue where the wood plank recipe would not be available to buy at the Devil’s house after a reload.

Fixed Antoine not spawning when reloading the game.

Fixed Corriveau not giving you a reward when she comes back from Expo 67.

Fixed Catherine disappearing during her quest.

The furnace crafting recipe is now unlocked correctly after repairing Antoine’s furnace. Older save games that should have received it will receive it the next time they start the game.

Shack & Build Mode Enhancements

Fixed rugs so they can now be placed properly.

Made wall collisions taller so players hopefully no longer get items stuck over the walls.

Added invisible “slip ’n slides” on repairable holes in the floor and broken furniture and shelves so baskets are less likely to get stuck on them.

New “Build Mode” tutorial screen available in the tutorial menu.

Improved the collision of the small stairs between the kitchen and dining area so players don't get blocked when climbing the stairs at an angle.

Workbench Improvements

Workbench can now be interacted with by a simple click instead of holding

Workbench can now access a basket's inventory if it placed on the same world tile!

The sprinkler’s crafting recipe now shows up correctly in the recipes menu and on the workbench once it is unlocked. Older save games that should have received it will receive it the next time they start the game.

Made it so the chest near Alexis workbench is no longer moveable to prevent issues happening.

Fixed a stacking issue where crafting a wooden plank would give a single plank instead of two.

Fixed players being locked in multiplayer if someone tries to craft something while someone else changes the menu.

Multiplayer Improvements

Tools can bow be upgraded for non-host players in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug for non-host players so that they can see the map in multiplayer.

Fixed some replication issues in multiplayer.

Other Gameplay Improvements & Exploits

Your restaurant menu choices are now saved, even after reload.

We've improved night lighting, night's should appear less dark.

Dirt should no longer spawn in the restaurant when there are no clients. We blame the devil for that one.

Lighthouse and Antoine's forge should now follow their tiles when moving them in the Mystic Atlas

Fixed a bug where the Stove would disappear, Thanks @Skullskillz!

Selling salmon pies will now give you money-- we aren't running a charity here.

Corrected multiple typos.

Fixed Ice Fishing Tutorial not being available in the tutorials menu once you unlock the tutorial.

Changed SFX four outdoor stereo sounds and attenuation settings.

We see you! We have fixed an issue where the price of recipes in Corriveau's shop were $0. Sorry, but no more free recipes.

Modified available seeds at Corriveau’s shop so they can be unlocked earlier for recipes.

We know you LOVE your brooms. We fixed the broom holder missing its broom on a new day if the players tries to sleep with it.

Fixed time of day and money UI disappearing when reloading a save.

Fixed tool wheel not showing up when reloading a save or sleeping with a broom. Sleeping will always make the tool wheel available now.

Fixed trapdoor not showing up properly on tile. We had one last BIG snowfall this spring and it was buried under the snow.

Added logo to Windows application for the game.

Made optimizations on poly count to get even more frames.

Fixed an issue where disabling Vsync would not do anything.

Made cosmetic changes to some assets, we think they look even better than before.

Forced the game to start with DirectX12. On some configurations, it would run with DirectX11 which would crash.

Other small fixes and improvements.

This patch has been a monumental undertaking, and has taken us a little longer than we have hoped. We've poured our hearts into it, meticulously addressing the issues you reported. We wanted to ensure that not only did we fix these problems but that we did so without disrupting your existing game files.

As we move forward, please know that we are dedicated to continually enhancing your Sugar Shack experience. We eagerly await your thoughts on these latest improvements and encourage you to keep sharing any issues you encounter on our Discord. Together, we'll make Sugar Shack an even sweeter and more unforgettable adventure.

Once again, thank you for being an exceptional part of our community.

💖🍁The Madlife Games Team

