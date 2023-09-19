Minor patch to allow users to enable logging to a dot matrix printer.
Disabled by default. Enabled by selecting External Log in the config menu and entering LPT1: in the text box
Astra Protocol 2 update for 19 September 2023
Minor Patch 1.3.1.0
Minor patch to allow users to enable logging to a dot matrix printer.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update