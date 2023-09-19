New last DLC Steel Wheels!

Welcome to the experimental paid DLC Steel Wheels with unique features! ːMihalychRageː
Create new levels of mayhem on the big crane BS Champion AND BS Wrecker Titan. Also try out a separate adrenaline level on the APC Tyran! Fight with 5 weapons against your opponents in the same conditions in Mono Derby or other modes! And also Zhenka will help you use these vehicles. ːZhenkaː
APC Tyran
BS Champion
BS Wrecker Titan
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2444786/TRAIL_OUT__Steel_Wheels
In addition, the main game has also received an update.
- New ROULETTE mode! Try your luck in random mode, car and with special unusual modifiers!
- Photomode is supported in Stunts modes
- New Top-Down camera mode! Try a new Trail Out experience, enabled in game settings
- Added Boomer's Monster Truck as playable car (available after Boomer) ːBo0merː
- Added new version of damage to drivers if they are outside and something nearby explodes
- AI has gotten better at driving A and B class cars
- Fixed a bug with action camera freezing
- Golf in career replaced by renovation as requested by players
- Fixed collision of walls for wheels on the map TRIUMF
- More camera flight area in photo mode
