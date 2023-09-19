Top Secret Factory Cluster - New Update, v0.23.150



Hey engineers,

This new update extends the game campaign, facilitates customization items' unlocks, and brings tons of usability improvements! Update and rejoice!

v0.23.150 Released!

Visuals, Sounds, New Content

HALLOWEEN IS HERE + 3 new themed items for cats

An alternative map for campaign: more intricate landscape, less reources, available to those who started playing the main campaign at least once

Decreased prices for most customization items, some items can be unlocked for triggering certain in-game events

New customization item: Shiny Down jacket, unlocked for mining Gold

New customization item: Dr. Katz's friends fan club hat, unlcoked for satisfying 'Friendly cats' legendary cat

Made it easier to notice that a new customization item was unlocked

New music track for Jungle biome

New music track for Tundra biome

New Legendary cat

Re-rendered Yarn Ball Maker

Minor terraforming visuals upgrade

Parts of holiday decorations can be toggled on and off in the settings (suggested by Trichouette)

Buildings && Upgrades

2 upgrades for the Enriched Soil Silo, increasing the crafting limit (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)

New upgrade for Soil Silo, allowing automatic crafting of Concrete Flooring

New upgrade for the Roadside Boutique, adding an extra slot for goods

Roadside Boutique logics redesigned: a connected machine learning model will always be working, and it is always possible to switch to your own price or sales mode

A new recipe for the Milk Drill, one of the older recipes modified (suggested by Ksetrat)

Crafting limit for Compost Machone increased from 500 to 5000

Faster Concrete production in the desert requires 1 unit of Catnip Juice instead of 2

New Hotkeys && Instruments

Added a hotkey for crafting a copy of a building when mouse cursor is over it ('U' by default); pressing 'Ctrl' + 'U' results in crafting up to 100 copies;

Pressing 'Ctrl' + 'U' or 'Ctrl' + click when hovering over a building on the building panel in the bottom part of the screen (suggested by MarcusZ)

Pressing 'Ctrl' + 'open Backpack' while hovering over a building on the building panel opens the tab containing this building and select it, if possible (suggested by MarcusZ)

Opening the Wiki while hovering over a building on the building panel opens the tab containing this building and select it, if possible

Pipette tool can now work with the building panel

Pressing 'Ctrl' + pipette hotkey on the building panel creates a Blueprint

QoL && Interface

Picking up all the Blueprints doesn't result in picking up all objects from the map anymore

Added a timer indicating the time left before the next event starts

Wiki articles show optimal biomes for growing plants (suggested by Евгений Ры́марев)

Added an option to sort recipes in the Wiki (suggested by MarcusZ)

It is no longer ppossible to change water tiles to ground tiles under Trade Routes

Improved tutorial

UI/UX fixes

Techie Stuff

Performance optimization

Performance optimization in zoomed out view

Bug fixes (via Евгений Ры́марев, LoadRunner, Ksetrat, MarcusZ)

Re: Factory

We're planning to continue answering the question you send our way through the in-game feedback form!

Q: 'pressingg tab to go to the underworld will let me pass the barrier and let me walk on water, from what I have tested it needs to have cotton next to a slope and for some reason tabs puts me in the underworld water side.' -Deadvite

A: This is a known bug, and a mighty hard to fix one, too. Since it doesn't break the game, we have no immediate plans in looking into it, not before we finish tasks with higher priority

The next batch of questions is from our friend MarcusZ

Q: 'Missing german translation of "microchip" inside the wiki. Btw it is "Mikrochip".'

A: Most of our current translations are community-based, you are very welcome to help us by making contributions to Learning Factory's Crowdin Project.

Q: 'I often use the map to find rare deposits like gold, milky iceberg and cactuses. Although color coded, these are difficult to see.

It would be helpful to:

make Map a fullscreen window

highlight choosable type of resource on the map (i.e flashing color)

place/delete user defined marker(s)'

A: When we were working on the map, we didn't think that we'll need to add as many features suggested by our players. We might add some lenses in the future, and most likely will, but probably not all of those listed. In the meantime, you can enlarge the map to almost fill the screen, by pressing 'M' button twice.

Q: 'My logarithmic learning model does not get training data, although it is connected. I already deleted/rebuild it. (See attached save where i am standing)'

A: Logistic Regression is a dedicated ML model for Roadside Boutiqes, and must be connected to one in order to start collecting data.

Q: 'Is the "Graphic Card Assembler" a scientific building by accident? It is a production building so I would expect it to be in the production category.'

A: It's listed in both categories.

Q: 'When I search for a blueprint, matching entries get highlighted, non-matching are grayed out. But I still have to scroll through the whole list. This is uncomfortable.

I suggest to implement the filter to remove non-matching blueprints and use an X-Button to remove the filter and restore the list'

A: Thanks for poiting that out, we're now thinking of optimal solution to this situation. Just removing non-matching Blueprints from the list might not be the best way to solve it but, again, we're working on it.

Q: 'I reached a point where some cats have more then 5 wanted goods so that one shop per cat type cannot satisfy the need. I thought about reworking my factory layout to split the cats not by type but by good category. But this is also not working, because often cats want multiple products from multiple categories. Because i want to create an effective factory this is frustrating me.

So I suggest to implement a way to sort cats so that their need can be satisfied. My idea: When a cat wants multiple products they should be of one single category.'

A: There're plenty of ways to satisfy all requests of a cat. Here's a brief list of things you can do:

Research an upgrade increasing the number of slots for items in Cat Stores

Sort cats by requests using respective Splitter/Manipulator: some cats are looking for multiple items from specific categories (they're called 'Specialized purchases' and can bee seen in the wiki), so it makes sense to separate them from the rest and send to dedicated Stores

Sort cats by types using respective Splitter/Manipulator

Use Specialized Smart Stores

Use Advertising Cat Gates to attract cats of specific types/requests

A friendly reminder: you can always chat with us directly on our Discord server. We're using Discord for work, so you'll find many of us there most of the time, don't be a stranger!



