Hi all,

There are now 2 weapons that can shatter frozen enemies, the ball bomb and dynamite.

Dynamite no longer sets enemies on fire. This is to prevent the ice from thawing and preventing the shatter effect.

I recommend using the cyclone staff, frost bow and dynamite together for a fast kill rate.

Status effect damage (e.g. shatter, freeze, burn and shock) is still not added to the player's DPS but we are checking whether this is possible.

Till later,

André