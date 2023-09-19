Read changelog

Critical:
Fixed a game crash when an opponent breaks a large number of display cases
Fixed a crash when refilling employee positions
Visual changes:
Added loading screen when arrested
Added a message indicating that the dish has gone to stop
Added message about out of stock products
Changed position for crime indicator
Added an indication of restaurant problems next to its operation status
Added indication of unserved tables
Bugs:
Fixed a bug with the sound of neon lights where the operation sound was not played after turning off
Fixed a dialogue bug after leaving prison by waiting
Fixed a bug where it was possible to use action selection in dialogue mode
Fixed a bug with exiting the dialog by double pressing the use key, while the dialog remained open and available for action
Fixed a bug when police got inside the camera
Fixed a bug when waiters did not approach the tables when the restaurant was re-opened competitively
Fixed a bug with employees standing in the locker room after working hours
Fixed a bug when waiters remained in order taking mode after rewinding time
Fixed a bug when one table was served by two or more waiters when there were other unserved tables
Fixed a bug with waiters hanging near the table when customers left without ordering anything
Fixed a bug where the waiter accepted an order without approaching the table
Fixed the delivery scenario in the tutorial if the delivery date was the next day
Fixed a bug with empty display of goods unloaded to the warehouse
Fixed a bug in closing the interface when arrested
Changes in mechanics:
The number of storefronts that a competitor can break at once has been halved
It is prohibited to use a brick inside the chamber
Added Surrender menu for dice game
Restaurant customer traffic gradually increases in the evening
Rebalanced the flow of customers with an increase in the number of regular visitors
The waiter algorithm has been changed for better customer service
Added mechanics for accepting orders if the waiters don’t have time
Added a mini-game to evaluate the quality of service when the player accepts the order
The priority of waiters has been fixed: now the main task is to issue the finished dish to the client (previously it was to take the order)
Other:
Added voice acting for police officers
Added prisoner voice acting
Added subtitles for Merchant Alfredo, Prisoner and Policemen
Added animation of a waiter carrying an order
Waiting positions for waiters have been changed (now everyone is in the hall)
The player no longer receives crime points while in prison
Minor edits
Changed files in this update