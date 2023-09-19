Read changelog

Critical:

Fixed a game crash when an opponent breaks a large number of display cases

Fixed a crash when refilling employee positions

Visual changes:

Added loading screen when arrested

Added a message indicating that the dish has gone to stop

Added message about out of stock products

Changed position for crime indicator

Added an indication of restaurant problems next to its operation status

Added indication of unserved tables

Bugs:

Fixed a bug with the sound of neon lights where the operation sound was not played after turning off

Fixed a dialogue bug after leaving prison by waiting

Fixed a bug where it was possible to use action selection in dialogue mode

Fixed a bug with exiting the dialog by double pressing the use key, while the dialog remained open and available for action

Fixed a bug when police got inside the camera

Fixed a bug when waiters did not approach the tables when the restaurant was re-opened competitively

Fixed a bug with employees standing in the locker room after working hours

Fixed a bug when waiters remained in order taking mode after rewinding time

Fixed a bug when one table was served by two or more waiters when there were other unserved tables

Fixed a bug with waiters hanging near the table when customers left without ordering anything

Fixed a bug where the waiter accepted an order without approaching the table

Fixed the delivery scenario in the tutorial if the delivery date was the next day

Fixed a bug with empty display of goods unloaded to the warehouse

Fixed a bug in closing the interface when arrested

Changes in mechanics:

The number of storefronts that a competitor can break at once has been halved

It is prohibited to use a brick inside the chamber

Added Surrender menu for dice game

Restaurant customer traffic gradually increases in the evening

Rebalanced the flow of customers with an increase in the number of regular visitors

The waiter algorithm has been changed for better customer service

Added mechanics for accepting orders if the waiters don’t have time

Added a mini-game to evaluate the quality of service when the player accepts the order

The priority of waiters has been fixed: now the main task is to issue the finished dish to the client (previously it was to take the order)

Other:

Added voice acting for police officers

Added prisoner voice acting

Added subtitles for Merchant Alfredo, Prisoner and Policemen

Added animation of a waiter carrying an order

Waiting positions for waiters have been changed (now everyone is in the hall)

The player no longer receives crime points while in prison

Minor edits