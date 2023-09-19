Early Access v1.0.6

Massive thanks to everyone who helped this update by submitting bug reports and feature suggestions, if you'd like to submit anything, you do so in our discord server

**

Major Features

**

Added Discord and Steam rich presence, your LPS, souls, and a couple other things will now be visible on your profile while playing.

Added "round up" buy multiplier option, it buys enough so that you can aquire the next upgrade for that friend.

The prices of prestige nodes will display the price you actually paid for it, this sadly does not work retroactively.

**

Minor Changes

**

3 new pet skins (yay :3)

Added FOV slider (wait what?)

Performance improvments!

More under the hood stuff for translation support (i swear it's gonna happen one day)

Changed the prestige soul equations to favour the early game a bit more

genreal UI cleanup

Updated engine from godot 3.5.1 to 3.5.2

Updated steamworks from 1.55 to 1.57

Reworked the way saves are handled internally, massively decreasing the chance i forget to save things again (if you have any issues with the game crashing on launch, please join our discord and i'll help you out)

**

Bug Fixes:

**

Fixed the three last friends not saving their upgrades (yeah sorry about that one :p)

Fixed some typos

Fixed some buttons looking weird when clicking on them

Fixed Arrow Key Sensitivity displaying "2" until it was changed (internally it was set to like 50 lol)

Fixed surpasing the max CPS threshold having a permanent penalty (whoops)

Fixed clicking at like 400 CPS slowing the game down an abysmal amount

**

In other news

**

There's been a fair bit of work with the pet system, i've finished 2/4 "classes" so far.

There's been MAJOR refactoring of a lot of the internal systems, this was more or less needed to properly make the pet class system doable, this will also help in speeding up pretty much any development regarding the game.

Next update will hopefully be out by the end of next week!

(P.S the macOS version is untested, so discord rich presence might not work, if it doesn't just inform me in our discord server and i'll do my best to fix it)