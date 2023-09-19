Hello. This is a small update addressing a few balance and QOL issues. Please don't be shy in letting me know your ideas for improvements or frustrations over anything at all in the game. It's the best way to make the game better and into a more enjoyable experience. You can post in the Steam Discussions or Join the Discord channel. Cheers

General

The number of power-ups you can choose for a run are not locked behind a kill count anymore. You can now choose up to 8 power-ups from the very start

Enemy fireball initial damage is reduced and scales slower over time

Air attacks are warned earlier giving the player more time to prepare. The direction of attack is also shown

Bugs