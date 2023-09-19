- Fix resetting parameters
- Definitive fix for the "we can mount on top of each other" bug
- Fix whistle bug on server side only ( to be tested )
- Option to change global illumination method (BIG PERFORMANCE BOOST)
- Change ambient sound level_0
The Backrooms : Last Expedition update for 19 September 2023
CONTENT PATCH #2.5 !
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update