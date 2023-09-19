 Skip to content

The Backrooms : Last Expedition update for 19 September 2023

CONTENT PATCH #2.5 !

  • Fix resetting parameters
  • Definitive fix for the "we can mount on top of each other" bug
  • Fix whistle bug on server side only ( to be tested )
  • Option to change global illumination method (BIG PERFORMANCE BOOST)
  • Change ambient sound level_0

