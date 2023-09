Share · View all patches · Build 12222661 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 18:13:22 UTC by Wendy

UI Updates:

1、The kitchen UI has been updated.

2、The main page UI has been updated.

3、The soldier UI in the battle preparation phase has been updated.

Bug Fixes:

1、Fixed an issue where the turn time could be reset under certain circumstances.

2、Fixed text descriptions for some talents in the English version.