Otherworld Legends update for 19 September 2023

v1.18.5 Patch Note

Build 12221379

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Bugs Fixed]
Glitch of Uliana's combat art - Cold Fury.
The drink - Mexican 75 not working in Arcarune scenes.
The drink - Tiffany not working in multiplayer mode.
Loading issue in some devices.
*Freezing glitch of Erised in multiplayer mode.

