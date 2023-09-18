Version 1.1.0 (2024091801), 9/18/23
- Fixed the CTD in FA and Waiver drafts
- Fixed the nameplate color changing after going to the studio
- Fixed bug where the injury list wasn't being cleared in Single Season play if user clicked 'start with random schedule'
- Fixed bug where the AI would accept a non-first down penalty on a successful fieldgoal
- Improved schedule loading and updated the readme file
- Changed the fonts/text on the Season Weekly screen. No team name is grayed out now unless the game is revealed and that team lost.
- Improved the 'auto scroll' on the draft screen and added a new user option to turn it off
- Added a new Sim Timer option named 'Fastest' (1 second)
Changed files in this update