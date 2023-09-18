 Skip to content

Pro Strategy Football 2024 update for 18 September 2023

Version 1.1.0 (2024091801), 9/18/23

Version 1.1.0 (2024091801), 9/18/23

  • Fixed the CTD in FA and Waiver drafts
  • Fixed the nameplate color changing after going to the studio
  • Fixed bug where the injury list wasn't being cleared in Single Season play if user clicked 'start with random schedule'
  • Fixed bug where the AI would accept a non-first down penalty on a successful fieldgoal
  • Improved schedule loading and updated the readme file
  • Changed the fonts/text on the Season Weekly screen. No team name is grayed out now unless the game is revealed and that team lost.
  • Improved the 'auto scroll' on the draft screen and added a new user option to turn it off
  • Added a new Sim Timer option named 'Fastest' (1 second)

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2459102
