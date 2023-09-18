Update 0.8.17
So many changes, I hope I didn't break anything while adding new stuff...
- Added 2 story levels.
- Three new enemies were added on the new levels: Scout III, Toxic Screamers, and Medusas.
- Improved character controls. There is less delay when falling, less stumbling over small obstacles, and fixed bugs with the character's flight when falling from a great height.
- The lower part of the cliff level has been supplemented with additional content. The snowy spaces were quite empty, and we filled them with some interest points and additional loot. High Gate Ruins?
- Better optimization on cliff level, there is still room for further optimization, but there were no complaints about the current implementation either.
- The design of one of the first levels (the antenna level) has been improved, loot has been added, new elements have been added, and a cutscene has been added. You can return to previous sectors by controlling the mission selection terminals on the left.
- Minor fixes and enrichment of the level design and additional loot on missions: bridge, swamp, bastion, southern station.
- Updated dialogue animations. (I got a little sweaty in my mocap suit)
- The description of all improvements is now more clear (corresponds to the level of upgrade)
- Fixed a bug where missile explosions did not knock back physical bodies.
- The visual rotation of the upper part of the player has been slowed down. It twists the back too much when turning sharply.
- Improved spider walking animation.
- Unique sound effects for spider / worm have been added.
- Changed principle of the turret ability, their duration is now unlimited.
- Missiles no longer circle around the target.
- A new type of loot has been added: quantum jump. There will be not much of it, I would like the player to know how it works before choosing the craft. You can find one such item in the headquarters.
- The balance of weapon and suit upgrades has been revised, in particular, the basic ammunition of the Olympic rifle has been reduced.
- Fixed a bug in the behavior of enemies, when they did not start flying to the target for the first few seconds.
- Fixed a bug where launching the game from the shortcut did not work correctly.
- Fixed a bug with the field of view settings that broke optical zoom.
- Fixed a bug where the shotgun in healing mode fired pink bullets.
- Fixed a bug where missiles did not damage Stingrays.
- Some phrases on the missions with the castle and construction site have been corrected.
- Unstable Nanoblock - now has a limit in inventory, also description has been changed.
- Additional graphics optimization.
- Minor interface fixes.
