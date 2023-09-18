- Fix Non-VR player hands from appearing backwards in multiplayer games
- Prevent Non-VR players that use control pads from being able to open submarine hatches when submerged
- Fix some leaks not being able to be repaired by Non-VR players
- Prevent Non-VR players from being able to leave the submarine environment from the control room
- Prevent Non-VR players from being able to leave the submarine environment from the deck gun
- Fix Non-VR players getting stuck on 50cal machine gun when submarine is submerging
IronWolf: Free Non-VR Edition update for 18 September 2023
Patch notes for 1.0.0.1u
