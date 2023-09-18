1.15.2 live on Beta branch

Interface
- [noparse][3D Preview] Add a warning when changing preview settings while previewing the camera node.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Add option to use Euler angle for 3D rotation.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Textbox now always displays as a new line.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Textarea can now be pop out as a separate panel.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector] Long data (>1024 characters) will be displayed as "[Long String (N char)]" to prevent freeze (except in textArea).[/noparse]
- [noparse][Text Inputs] Selecting text with the mouse now moves the cursor properly.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Text Inputs] Ctrl + backspace to delete word.[/noparse]
- Random rotator now comes with 3 extra modes.
- Improve the tooltip for enum buttons.
Nodes
- Introducing dynaSurf (dynamic surface). A new type of surface with a custom rendering function.
- New IsoSurf node.
- Group input and output order is now an attribute instead of a property (appear in the settings tab).
- New HLSL node.
Bug
- [noparse][3D Camera] Fix render result error when previewing.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scrollpane] Fix flashing when content height changes which toggle scrollbar.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Fix autocomplete and delete the line.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Text Inputs] Fix some modifier keys (eg. backspace, tab, etc.) not trigger.[/noparse]
- [noparse][TextArea] Fix autocomplete replaces the wrong string.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle, VFX] Fix wiggle property break loop.[/noparse]
- [noparse][WAV File In] Fix volume calculation error when looping.[/noparse]
- [noparse][WAV File In] Fix playback stutter when looping.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Warp] Fix bug when anchor creates a trapezoid shape for an image larger than 1000px * 1000px.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Armature] Fix error when previewing.[/noparse]
- Fix connection adjustment reset on load.
- Fix connection issues for some dynamic input nodes.
- Fix? array processor error when dealing with an empty array.
