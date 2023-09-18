- Shadowmask distance adjusted to more reasonable distances based on Graphics Quality.
- Honeypot Found volume is now at 20% instead of 100%.
MotorCubs RC update for 18 September 2023
Windows Build 584 - Hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update