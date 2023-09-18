 Skip to content

Paradiso Guardian update for 18 September 2023

Fix Update 1.0.35

-The timer now counts properly from 0 when starting a new game with a special name under certain conditions.
-Fixed an issue where the wrong skill would occasionally be used when releasing some characters' skills in a row.
-A new feature has been added that when challenging a guest boss, it will not be game over even if you fail the challenge.
-A few text fixes, text fix help is highly appreciated.

*Currently trying to fix an issue with time flow anomalies when casting summoning skills under certain circumstances.
Please try opening and closing the pause menu when you encounter this situation, which should fix it.

