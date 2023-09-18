Patch - 1.3.1.6

Gameplay HUD Progress:





Main Menu Progress













How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Speculative fix to crash from here: https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1148182458525810768/1148182458525810768

Boosted HUD's top-right section size by a bit

Also updated the build number to be smaller, and to be over two lines instead of one

Build number textsize reduced on Main Menu

'OK' button for the welcome text increased in size, and style changed

Revised graphic for main menu Discord button

Set up a 'horde intro' tutorial, so the 'opening text' for Horde Mode plays on the tutorial widget

Updated Tutorial Widget to not say "Tutorial: XYZ", but just to list the requested title message when it pops up

New "News Slider" on main menu

Did some asset conversion work in grids 1-4 of treasure island.

Cleaned out some old Difficulty Adjuster options

Fixed a visible capture point in the first Horde Map

Fixed up hovertip size for the custom game options

Updated A10 gunrun.

Remade the White Phosphorous strike effects.

Did more work converting clutter assets to removeable objects for grids 5- 10 in Treasure Island.

Updated interaction points for repairing/construction:

Converted more assets to removeable clutter in Presidio Grids 1-4

New Custom game options setup in

Early sightcone added to minimap (basic, non-animating so far)

Updated Pause Menu style to better match latest mockup

Improved visual style of main menu 'tab' buttons at the top

Improved HideUI to better interact with the Unit Render Status interaction widget create/destroy/hide stuff (so that unit widgets won't remain overhead if you look towards units who were offscreen when you started HideUI mode)

Updated Main Menu to have 'selection underlines' for the currently-selected tab

Updated Menu Mode for the PC to no longer allow freelook (which could cause mouse disappearing on the main menu)

Did some cleanup on the Pandemic Mode load widget (and removed some old references)

Loading Save files are much faster, but require older saves to be converted to our new setup

Save files now include what settings you changed from stock settings on a tooltip before youload

Save files now have preview images

Converted more assets on Presidio island into removeable clutter for grids 4-8

Bombing Run increased from 6 bombs to 11.

Added playtime tracking to the save files (it accounts for pause/slomo, though, so it may be a bit inaccurate if you slomo a lot!)

Added border appearance to the Pause Menu's Load Game popup, and removed some buttons from it in Pause Menu mode

Cleaned up save file deletion a bit more to make sure the images aren't missed

Different 'mode' of the load game menu that overwrites the requested save if you click on an extant save

Added a 'create new save' button that allows you to make a named save

Disabled the pause menu 'r to revert' keybind

Minor effect optimizations.

Fixed the Pause Menu options not re-appearing if you select a Save/Load tab, then select an Options tab (like Game, Keyboard, etc.)

Fixed the mouse cursor being in a non-default state when on the Main Menu

Fixed the main menu 'pandemic load/save' dropdown sometimes having text vanish (disabled text invalidation caching on that text the dropdown is active)

Redid thumbnails for the Horde Map selection on the Horde menu

Did some cleanup to make the Horde Menu better match the Pandemic New Game menu in terms of style

Fixed the Pandemic New Game popup having a 'varying scale issue' when switching to the Experimental tab for custom game settings

Added clamps into the C++ for reading custom game difficulty preset .inis, so you cannot set values outside of predefined ranges and have them work

Improved the 'difficulty selection' buttons for the Pandemic New Game screen to be more uniform in style, and with text less likely to 'overlap' the button borders

Heavy Enemies renamed to Infected, and moved the infected-related options from Regular Options into that

Moved 'Other' into Regular Options

Added a 'custom game settings preset searchbar' to the Pandemic New Game window (style not finalized, but functionality is in)

Added Shawnee gunship weapons sfx

Fixed Shawnee Hydra rocket effects despawning too early.

Updated Shawnee 30mm Chaingun effects.

Minor update to TOW missile effects.

Auto-populates extra buttons for navigating between news entries, etc.

Has a timer to scroll every 15 seconds (customizable via AutoScrollNewsTimerInterval) automatically if it hasn't been interacted with in that timeframe

Updated the 'Are you sure you want to EXIT?' popup on the Main Menu to no longer scale to a really really large size

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Consider Supporting us on Patreon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1