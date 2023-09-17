 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord update for 17 September 2023

Hotfix 0.1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12211456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that was preventing new spells from being awarded properly when leveling
  • Possibly addressed an uncommon issue that was causing save data to be overwritten by default data (Please let us know if you still see it - we're having trouble reproducing it!)
  • Addressed the unnecessary launching of VR applications
  • Fixed some legacy UI timing around chests that should reduce the likelihood getting into a bad state that would prevent you from opening chest (A proper fix is "coming soon")
  • Reduced a potentially long delay, under certain situations, when the legacy UI was communicating a surprise round

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link