- Fixed an issue that was preventing new spells from being awarded properly when leveling
- Possibly addressed an uncommon issue that was causing save data to be overwritten by default data (Please let us know if you still see it - we're having trouble reproducing it!)
- Addressed the unnecessary launching of VR applications
- Fixed some legacy UI timing around chests that should reduce the likelihood getting into a bad state that would prevent you from opening chest (A proper fix is "coming soon")
- Reduced a potentially long delay, under certain situations, when the legacy UI was communicating a surprise round
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord update for 17 September 2023
Hotfix 0.1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update