Share · View all patches · Build 12210758 · Last edited 17 September 2023 – 18:59:42 UTC by Wendy

What's New:

English Writing Enhancements: We have made adjustments to English writing to enhance the immersion of the gaming experience.

Expanded 'Last Words': Now, 'Last Words' can contain up to 1000 characters, allowing you to express your thoughts in a more detailed manner.