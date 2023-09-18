Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - September 18, 2023

Here are some fixes for recently-reported bugs and a few map and workshop improvements.
- IAF HAS42 Devastator: Increased firing sound volume for the player firing the weapon.
- Fixed end-of-mission stat graph lines being unexpectedly far apart in some cases. (Thanks SJAS)
- Updated how the Mission Complete screen is rendered to allow supporting more languages.
- Addons with an autoexec file are now listed on the workshop under the "Config" tag.
- Going forward, uploading addons with config files in them to the workshop will be limited to autoexec_[addon ID].cfg to avoid collisions between different addons and between addons and user files.
- Fixed an issue that caused the "help" command to limit descriptions to 80 characters. (Thanks 法克尤尔马泽尔 and Zero)
- Fixed Bastille only playing one of his two death sounds. (Thanks Beka and krtek2k)
- Fixed a bug where sv_memlimit would sometimes fail to exit. (Thanks Mithrand)
- Fixed the asw_vehicle_jeep entity being unintentionally disabled. (Thanks jhheight)
Tears for Tarnor: Insertion Point
- Changed how some invisible walls are defined to allow drones to jump over certain rocks but not through cave walls.
- Increased the height of some invisible walls intended to keep players from being thrown out of the playable space by shieldbugs. (Thanks kubaaa015)
- Reduced lighting complexity for areas far from the playable space.
Accident 32: Lab Ruins
- Changed some materials in the starting area.
- Fixed being able to hear the boss doors closing when the mission starts.
- The sewer now deals damage over time instead of killing instantly.
- Added ladders to allow climbing out of the sewer.
- Added stairs to the area where the harvester spawns in the beginning.
- Added an area to the west of the big bridge with additional supplies.
- An ammo stash on the main path has been reduced from 100% full to 60% full to encourage seeking optional supply areas.
Changed files in this update