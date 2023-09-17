Version 11.2.4 Released

The following fixes are included in this release:
- Fixed a bug with the PA and IP requirements for players to appear on the leader board. The bug happened only when some teams in the library were not on the schedule.
- Added a player's year to the player popup and the team roster report. This is helpful when a player is in a library more than once (playing in different seasons).
- Added a column to the team roster report for player active status. This allows the user to sort and filter by roster active status.
- Fixed a bug that prevented end of game play by play and sound when the game ended on a wild pitch or passed ball.
- When the batter is safe on a dropped third strike, the DROPK command now assigns a wild pitch to the pitcher. If you add PB to the command, a passed ball will be assigned to the catcher instead. In either case, no errors are assigned and any runs scored are unearned.
- Fixed a typo in the Player Editor.
Play Ball!
Changed files in this update