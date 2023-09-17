 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V11 update for 17 September 2023

Version 11.2.4 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following fixes are included in this release:

  • Fixed a bug with the PA and IP requirements for players to appear on the leader board. The bug happened only when some teams in the library were not on the schedule.
  • Added a player's year to the player popup and the team roster report. This is helpful when a player is in a library more than once (playing in different seasons).
  • Added a column to the team roster report for player active status. This allows the user to sort and filter by roster active status.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented end of game play by play and sound when the game ended on a wild pitch or passed ball.
  • When the batter is safe on a dropped third strike, the DROPK command now assigns a wild pitch to the pitcher. If you add PB to the command, a passed ball will be assigned to the catcher instead. In either case, no errors are assigned and any runs scored are unearned.
  • Fixed a typo in the Player Editor.

Play Ball!

