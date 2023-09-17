- Fixed the issue with the inability to drag and view character illustrations.
- Fixed the issue where selecting mission rewards twice in a row would result in the same options.
- Added promotional content to the main interface, which will be removed in the final version.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 17 September 2023
0.3.2
