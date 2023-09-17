- System stability has been improved and optimized.
- An issue has been fixed where some cards did not work when necessary items overlapped in the scenario.
- An issue has been fixed where gas bombs did not explode under some conditions.
- An issue has been fixed where some combination formulas were displayed incorrectly.
- The ESC shortcut key will work more conveniently.
Stack Island - Survival card game update for 17 September 2023
Bug Patch (8337)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2322421 Depot 2322421
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2322422 Depot 2322422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update