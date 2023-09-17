 Skip to content

Sandtrix+ update for 17 September 2023

Sandtrix+ 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12209151

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • This update adds gameplay music
  • 3 different tracks can be selected in the settings

