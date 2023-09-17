Update Notes for Release Build 6

- Fixed "Join server" on the discord activity still being displayed, even if you're in a private or friends only lobby.
- Hovering over shells in the spawn menu now shows their delay
- Small bug fixes relating the chat
- Added a way to change fuse speed easily in the tool menu
- Fixed fuse and insert for modded shells
- Player list is now scrollable
