Pyroworks update for 17 September 2023

Update Notes for Release Build 6

Build 12209105

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Join server" on the discord activity still being displayed, even if you're in a private or friends only lobby.
  • Hovering over shells in the spawn menu now shows their delay
  • Small bug fixes relating the chat
  • Added a way to change fuse speed easily in the tool menu
  • Fixed fuse and insert for modded shells
  • Player list is now scrollable

