Update 42 - Here come the Vikings!

Greetings!

This is one of the biggest updates I’ve done in a long time and there's a lot to love here. So, let's dive straight in.

THE BIG STUFF

Here come the Vikings! When starting a new game or loading an existing pre-update save, you can select to turn on raids. With raids on a band of Vikings will turn up sporadically to loot silver, burn buildings, and kill people. Vikings can be defeated by force, but they will also leave once they have looted enough silver.

New equipment - Swords, one & two handed axes, shields, and a very special unique weapon that’s a surprise. All types of weapons look and act differently. For instance a one handed axe will do more damage to a shield than a sword, and a two handed axe is very hard to block.

Shields can now be damaged during combat and even destroyed. Shields that do survive fights can often be less effective during the next fight as they may have become damaged. When the durability of a shield hits a certain threshold it will be labelled as 'damaged', which gives it a lower max durability. Once a shield hits 0 durability it will be destroyed.

This brings us to combat itself. Combat is no longer based on insta-killing someone who has a lower skill than you. Rather, all successful hits during combat subtract a certain amount of health based on weapon and outfit, and then when life is 0 the person dies. Whether an attack hits or is blocked and what damage it does is calculated on the fly based on skill level, weapon type, shield, armour, health, current injuries, etc.