Update 42 - Here come the Vikings!

This is one of the biggest updates I’ve done in a long time and there's a lot to love here. So, let's dive straight in.
THE BIG STUFF
-
Here come the Vikings! When starting a new game or loading an existing pre-update save, you can select to turn on raids. With raids on a band of Vikings will turn up sporadically to loot silver, burn buildings, and kill people. Vikings can be defeated by force, but they will also leave once they have looted enough silver.
-
New equipment - Swords, one & two handed axes, shields, and a very special unique weapon that’s a surprise. All types of weapons look and act differently. For instance a one handed axe will do more damage to a shield than a sword, and a two handed axe is very hard to block.
-
Shields can now be damaged during combat and even destroyed. Shields that do survive fights can often be less effective during the next fight as they may have become damaged. When the durability of a shield hits a certain threshold it will be labelled as 'damaged', which gives it a lower max durability. Once a shield hits 0 durability it will be destroyed.
-
This brings us to combat itself. Combat is no longer based on insta-killing someone who has a lower skill than you. Rather, all successful hits during combat subtract a certain amount of health based on weapon and outfit, and then when life is 0 the person dies. Whether an attack hits or is blocked and what damage it does is calculated on the fly based on skill level, weapon type, shield, armour, health, current injuries, etc.
-
Now that health plays a more important role in the game, we’re going to need some way to see it. So now we have need icons. At the top left near were buff icons sit, you will see three new icons; health, hunger, and energy. You can see the levels at a glance, or hover over to see the exact level.
THE SMALL STUFF
- Tweaks to interactions and animations, including some new animations.
- Menu, character creator, and map select tweaks.
- Tweaks to map mode, including some new icons.
- Some major performance tweaks.
- Added even more layers to the portrait cameras, which mean there should be even less character overlaps in portraits.
- All buildings now have an upgrade to improve fireproofing.
- Arson is now done by throwing torches at buildings.
- People will now forage less if that item is already very abundant.
- When a production is unavailable, the tool tip will now give you more information.
- Working hours can now be pushed to an even later time.
- Better auto-stacking of items in inventories.
- A few tweaks to how people decide they want to buy a house. This should increase the demand for housing.
- You can now tune worker wages at any time if there are no workers employed.
- Regions now request more types of goods when you are setting up caravans.
- AI will now loot people they kill.
- Sometimes if the craftsmen working on a sword have enough combined skill, they will produce an even better type of sword.
- Wine. Monks can make wine. Wine heals you, like in real life.
- New achievement.
THE FIXES
- Fixed some automation and production bugs.
- Fixed some bugs that would prevent smooth running on some Linux and MacOS computers.
- Fixed a bug where the in-game wiki would not display properly.
- Dead people will no longer keep claim over the property they once owned.
- Fixed some minor UI bugs.
- Fixed a bug that would allow you to adopt another person's child…
- Fixed a bug where sometimes corrals and fields wouldn’t change production.
- Fixed a bug that would cause some keyboard shortcuts to trigger when typing in a text box.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes see people not eating food from their homes.
- Fixed a few minor visual issues.
- Fixed some issues where the player would be interrupted when trying to do stuff.
- Fixed a bug that would cause cart guarding to not work.
