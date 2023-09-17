 Skip to content

Car Manufacture: Prologue update for 17 September 2023

0.8.5a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.5a brings the following improvements and fixes:

Changes:

  • Modification Tooltips are now instant in Editor Mode
  • Item Modification Operation can now be canceled with RMB

Fixes:

  • Popup stuck on overriding save via ESC Menu fixed
  • Load buttons when no saves were present in ESC Menu fixed
  • Current save indicator in ESC Menu fixed
  • Incorrect save name after overriding fixed
  • Camera error on game reload during one session fixed
  • Interactions after item was modified fixed
  • Grid Helpers visible in wrong position on Editor Operation reset fixed
  • Area resize by edge drag fixed
  • Other minor errors fixed

Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.

Changed files in this update

