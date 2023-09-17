Version 0.8.5a brings the following improvements and fixes:
Changes:
- Modification Tooltips are now instant in Editor Mode
- Item Modification Operation can now be canceled with RMB
Fixes:
- Popup stuck on overriding save via ESC Menu fixed
- Load buttons when no saves were present in ESC Menu fixed
- Current save indicator in ESC Menu fixed
- Incorrect save name after overriding fixed
- Camera error on game reload during one session fixed
- Interactions after item was modified fixed
- Grid Helpers visible in wrong position on Editor Operation reset fixed
- Area resize by edge drag fixed
- Other minor errors fixed
Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.
Changed files in this update