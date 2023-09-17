Update Log#53——v0.8.34

This update mainly focuses on making some balance adjustments to the Archer
Card adjustment:
- Enchanted Shot==Card power changed to 7/9, random card temporary bonus changed to 3/5
- Enchant Arrow Bag==Card fee changed to 2 fees
- Arrow Bag Expansion==Card fee changed to 1 fee
- Water stop==Card fee changed to 2 fees
- Death combo shooting/Mobile shooting/Rear end design/combo shooting/volley shooting=Card quality and price adjustment
- Time Acceleration==Card Price Adjustment
