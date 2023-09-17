 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 17 September 2023

Update Log#53——v0.8.34

Build 12208316

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly focuses on making some balance adjustments to the Archer

Card adjustment:
  • Enchanted Shot==Card power changed to 7/9, random card temporary bonus changed to 3/5
  • Enchant Arrow Bag==Card fee changed to 2 fees
  • Arrow Bag Expansion==Card fee changed to 1 fee
  • Water stop==Card fee changed to 2 fees
  • Death combo shooting/Mobile shooting/Rear end design/combo shooting/volley shooting=Card quality and price adjustment
  • Time Acceleration==Card Price Adjustment

