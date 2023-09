Share · View all patches · Build 12208096 · Last edited 17 September 2023 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

-Added to the Press Enter indicator to include Press Button in the animation

-Added Left & Right Indicator Arrows to the Control Layout Pages

-Updated the Sneak Peak Page

-Added to the second Chambers Trial Room

-Adjustments to the Audio when transferring from the Ashes to the Chambers

-plus a few minor audio adjustments